Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PLAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.35.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,221 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $22,958,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $35,378,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 375,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,389,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

