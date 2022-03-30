DDKoin Price Up 4.7% This Week (DDK)

DDKoin (DDK) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $289,125.82 and $7,895.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DDKoin has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.16 or 0.00225175 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008156 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006275 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005625 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002502 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

