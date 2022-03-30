DeFi Bids Price Tops $0.0131 on Top Exchanges (BID)

DeFi Bids (BID) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Bids has a market cap of $300,352.08 and approximately $404.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00036680 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00108725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DeFi Bids

BID is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,422,986 coins and its circulating supply is 22,963,687 coins. DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com . DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Bids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

