DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $805,483.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00047410 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.08 or 0.07177741 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,276.03 or 1.00185103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00055078 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,920,613 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

