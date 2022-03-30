Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

DKL has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:DKL opened at $43.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.74. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $35.48 and a one year high of $51.56.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $189.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.11 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 154.05% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,018,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $689,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek Logistics Partners (Get Rating)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delek Logistics Partners (DKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.