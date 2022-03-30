Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,186 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,840,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,630,000 after acquiring an additional 340,839 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 707,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,127,000 after acquiring an additional 37,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.71. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $51.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

