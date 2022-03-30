Desjardins Comments on BRP Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BRP in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$130.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$136.36.

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$102.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$93.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$105.06. The stock has a market cap of C$8.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01. BRP has a twelve month low of C$73.74 and a twelve month high of C$129.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 5.59%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

