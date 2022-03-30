Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Short Interest Up 48.1% in March

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,220,000 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the February 28th total of 10,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €16.00 ($17.58) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.00 ($15.38) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 119,867,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,503,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,015,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,522,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,036,000 after buying an additional 1,747,365 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,956,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,452,000 after buying an additional 230,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 4,014,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,184,000 after buying an additional 497,419 shares during the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,182,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,970,086. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

