DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5,370.00

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $550,940.29 and $5,370.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for about $0.0447 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

