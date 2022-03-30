DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the February 28th total of 332,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,012.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DSRLF remained flat at $$150.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. DiaSorin has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $238.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.66.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DSRLF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DiaSorin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.25.

DiaSorin SpA engages in the development, production, and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which meet the needs of the following clinical areas: infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis & retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology.

