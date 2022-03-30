DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DICE Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of DICE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,642. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43. DICE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 26.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.14. On average, analysts forecast that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $170,592,000. Northpond Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,343,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,129,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,627,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,941,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DICE Therapeutics (DICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.