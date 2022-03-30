DIGG Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.33 Million (DIGG)

DIGG (DIGG) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. DIGG has a market cap of $16.33 million and approximately $9,827.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One DIGG coin can now be bought for $32,462.89 or 0.68921646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00047945 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.08 or 0.07191071 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,053.61 or 0.99899071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00055334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

