DigitalBits (XDB) Price Hits $0.46

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000977 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $401.56 million and approximately $10.42 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00011571 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005538 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00025352 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.24 or 0.00774763 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000123 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

