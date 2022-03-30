Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 88.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIISY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 340 ($4.45) to GBX 335 ($4.39) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered Direct Line Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 336 ($4.40) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.94.

DIISY stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

