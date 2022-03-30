DistX (DISTX) Achieves Market Cap of $11,030.24

DistX (DISTX) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One DistX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DistX has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. DistX has a market capitalization of $11,030.24 and $22,448.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00047630 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,386.77 or 0.07186028 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,101.75 or 0.99940208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00054640 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DistX is www.distx.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DistX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DistX using one of the exchanges listed above.

