DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on DLocal in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda purchased a new position in DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at about $929,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in DLocal by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,194 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in DLocal by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,640,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,530 shares during the period. Finally, Wafra Inc. raised its position in DLocal by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 392,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after purchasing an additional 97,506 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.17 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

