Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Docebo’s earnings. Docebo posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Docebo’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on DCBO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Docebo by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Docebo by 44.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Docebo by 13.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 20.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.30. 3,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.56 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average is $63.95. Docebo has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $92.75.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

