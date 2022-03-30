DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,550,000 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 9,620,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.59.

Shares of DOCU traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.95. The stock had a trading volume of 114,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,958,336. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.77 and its 200 day moving average is $181.79. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $71.00 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.91 and a beta of 0.93.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,854,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,934,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 6,658.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,707,000 after buying an additional 1,005,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,511,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,606,000 after buying an additional 799,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

