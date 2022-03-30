Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.600-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.22 billion-$27.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.04 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.950-$2.100 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $158.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.14. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $159.89.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $857,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

