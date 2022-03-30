Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 30,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,743,560 shares.The stock last traded at $2.60 and had previously closed at $2.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Doma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Doma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07.

In other Doma news, Director Mark Ein bought 332,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $799,128.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Doma by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 551,701 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Doma by 429.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 128,635 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Doma by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 110,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doma Company Profile (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

