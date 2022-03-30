Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Hits New 1-Year High at $84.32

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.32 and last traded at $83.78, with a volume of 28810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.97.

Several analysts recently issued reports on D shares. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 889,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,919,000 after buying an additional 70,322 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Third Security LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

