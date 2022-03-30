Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Purchased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $30,492,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 30,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFIN stock opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average is $39.17. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The business had revenue of $232.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $625,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

