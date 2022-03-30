Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $171,000 Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

KRNT opened at $86.14 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $71.39 and a fifty-two week high of $181.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average of $128.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 261.04 and a beta of 1.90.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.20.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

