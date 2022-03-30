DraftCoin (DFT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17.00

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 102.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DraftCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $61,838.12 and approximately $17.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com . The Reddit community for DraftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BtcDraft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

DraftCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

