DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives $43.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.46.

DKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of DKNG opened at $20.69 on Friday. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.97.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 295,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $5,202,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,342,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 1,007.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 39.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,258,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 37.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,616 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

