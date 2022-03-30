Drax Group (LON:DRX) Sets New 1-Year High at $783.50

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 783.50 ($10.26) and last traded at GBX 771.65 ($10.11), with a volume of 118965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 770.50 ($10.09).

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Drax Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 420 ($5.50) to GBX 930 ($12.18) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.53) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.51) to GBX 700 ($9.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 925 ($12.12) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 960 ($12.58) to GBX 980 ($12.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Drax Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 734.43 ($9.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of £3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 657.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 581.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. Drax Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.92%.

About Drax Group (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

