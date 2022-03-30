Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.58.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,461,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.58 and a 200 day moving average of $102.16. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

