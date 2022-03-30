Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 443.68% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%.

Shares of NASDAQ DYAI opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66. Dyadic International has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $6.89.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DYAI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Dyadic International by 77.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 1,167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dyadic International by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 33,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dyadic International (Get Rating)

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.