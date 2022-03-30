Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 443.68% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%.
Shares of NASDAQ DYAI opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66. Dyadic International has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $6.89.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
About Dyadic International (Get Rating)
Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.
