Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 2,699 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 49.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 347,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $33.46 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.