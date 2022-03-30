Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 2,825 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,626,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,654,000 after purchasing an additional 114,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,849,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after purchasing an additional 240,583 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its holdings in Vontier by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,513,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,455,000 after purchasing an additional 288,015 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,332,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,949,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,489,000 after purchasing an additional 61,176 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier stock opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 117.63% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

In other news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

