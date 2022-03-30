Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Electric Power by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in American Electric Power by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 123,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 72,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 17,043 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in American Electric Power by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $98.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $98.81.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.48.

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

