Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.71. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $36.31.
