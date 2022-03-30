Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.71. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $36.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.