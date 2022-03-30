Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 2,699 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 230,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000.

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $33.46 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.71.

