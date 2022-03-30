Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS opened at $67.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.68. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.90.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $628,941.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,992 shares of company stock worth $1,724,353 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

