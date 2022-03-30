Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,900 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the February 28th total of 139,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DYNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.13.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYNT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dynatronics by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 295,200 shares during the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dynatronics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. 29,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,143. The company has a market cap of $13.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynatronics (Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.