e-Money 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $893,592.00 (NGM)

e-Money (NGM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00002053 BTC on exchanges. e-Money has a market cap of $19.16 million and $893,592.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, e-Money has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001829 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00047965 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000158 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,407.16 or 0.07213023 BTC.
- EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,273.57 or 1.00079121 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00056530 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00047554 BTC.
e-Money Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “
e-Money Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
