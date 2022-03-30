Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

EBMT opened at $22.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.66. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 9.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 107,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

