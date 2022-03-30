Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,120,000 after purchasing an additional 25,673 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,407,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,484,000 after acquiring an additional 40,307 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,377,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,502,000 after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,534,000 after acquiring an additional 279,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,355,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,289,000 after acquiring an additional 79,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $113.66 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.21. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

