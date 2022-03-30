easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 825 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) received a GBX 825 ($10.81) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.12) price target on easyJet in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.47) target price on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.43) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.68) target price on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.24) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 697.93 ($9.14).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 569.80 ($7.46) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.47) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.34). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 591.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 603.55.

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.29) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($125,753.21). Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.59) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($13,035.79). Insiders have acquired a total of 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,070 over the last 90 days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

