easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $505.67.

EJTTF stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $14.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78.

About easyJet (Get Rating)

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its Â’easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

