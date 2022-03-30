Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Up 82.1% in March

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,300 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the February 28th total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETW. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000.
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $11.37.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.
