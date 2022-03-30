Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Up 82.1% in March

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,300 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the February 28th total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETW. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $11.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.