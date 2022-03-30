Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the February 28th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. 4,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,587. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $10.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,450,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,792,000 after acquiring an additional 654,479 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

