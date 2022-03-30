Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the February 28th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. 4,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,587. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $10.81.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
