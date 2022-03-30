eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,710 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 4.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBAY. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

