Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,096,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Pfizer by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 14,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $297.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

