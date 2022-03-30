eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Short Interest Update

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,400 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the February 28th total of 181,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,794.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded eDreams ODIGEO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

EDDRF stock remained flat at $$8.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82. eDreams ODIGEO has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers its online travel agency services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as offers online advertising campaigns.

