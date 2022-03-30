eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Stock Price Up 10.2%

eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.39 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.30 ($0.15). 1,656,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 507,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.00 million and a PE ratio of -7.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 13.82.

About eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS)

eEnergy Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides Light-as-a-Service (LaaS) to education and commercial customers in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It offers LED lighting solutions to schools, businesses, and other commercial clients; and strategy, carbon marketplace, virtual energy management, measurement and monitoring, onsite generation and power purchase agreement, and EV charging solutions.

