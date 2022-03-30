Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) COO Scott Greever Sells 15,000 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) COO Scott Greever sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $46,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ELVT opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.18. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter. Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 83,550 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 355,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

