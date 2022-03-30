Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Short Interest Down 28.4% in March

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the February 28th total of 164,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,177.0 days.

Shares of ELMUF remained flat at $$59.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.35 and its 200-day moving average is $61.23. Elisa Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.10.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ELMUF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered Elisa Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. DNB Markets upgraded Elisa Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.