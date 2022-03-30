ELYSIA Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $477,924.00 (EL)

ELYSIA (EL) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $24.45 million and $477,924.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00036587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00109020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ELYSIA Coin Profile

ELYSIA is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,875,950,600 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,133,910 coins. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

